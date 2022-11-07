BJP woman MLA emulates Sholay’s Veeru for a cause

A BJP’s woman MLA enacted a popular scene of Bollywood’s 1970 blockbuster Sholay by climbing up a water tank to hold a sit-in in the Bundi district this afternoon. She emulated the tactic of movie character Veeru to draw public attention to the Rajasthan Police’s failure to arrest burglars.

Chandrakanta Meghwal, the woman legislator from Keshoraipatan constituency, scaled the stairs of the overhead water tank with local party leaders in Kapren town demanding arrest of thieves who committed burglary in an ornament shop in the town on October 30 and decamped with the booty worth Rs.20 lakh.

All the assurances from senior district officers and cops that they would ensure the arrest of the accused at the earliest was of no avail. She was insisting on the top state officials making an assurance in this regard.

Hundreds of villagers and media persons were gathered around the over-head tank while the police were trying to ensure the safe return of the legislator and maintain law and order situation, said Additional SP Bundi Kishori Lal.

“Investigation into the theft case is underway, and the police are anticipating the arrest of the accused soon, this we have assured to the MLA and the party leaders, about ten who are sitting with her and supporting the protest,” he said.