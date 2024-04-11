BJP will win LS and assembly by-polls in Himachal Pradesh: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur has claimed that the BJP will win all LS seats and assembly by-elections in Himachal Pradesh with a big margin.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Gandhi Chowk, Hamirpur on Thursday, he urged all Himachalites to unite and vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections.

He appealed to the public to vote for a double engine government.

“Today the whole of India is celebrating the great festival of democracy with full enthusiasm. Although there will be many national crushes in the country but National Trust is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee,” he said, adding that Modi is the most popular leader not only of the country, but also of the world.

“The public trusts only Modi and Modi’s guarantees. Congress and its guarantees have failed in the entire country and Himachal Pradesh. Congress government was not formed again in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh because they had not fulfilled even a single promise there,” he charged.

“The Congress came to power in Himachal and Karnataka on the basis of false guarantees, but today they have completely failed to fulfill even a single promise. Neither have the women received Rs 1500 per month, nor is the milk being purchased at Rs 100 per liter and cow dung at Rs 2 per kg. Promise of 5 lakh jobs to the youth has also not been fulfilled,” he alleged, claiming that the people have made up their mind to form Modi’s government.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will not only win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh but also win more than 400 seats in the country, claimed Thakur.

“Today there is a government in the country which has made India a leading nation on the world stage in the last 10 years. From 2004 to 2014, only scams were visible during the Congress regime. 2G Scam, Commonwealth Scam, Coal Scam, Space Scam, Agastya Westland Scam. On the other hand, from 2014 to 2024, neither Modi nor any of his ministers is accused of corruption of even a single rupee,” he claimed.

Thakur further said that during the double engine government of BJP in Himachal Pradesh, Modi started the Ujjwala scheme to give freedom to mothers and sisters from smoke, on the other hand the then CM Jai Ram Thakur launched the Mukhyamantri Grihini Yojana.

“Similarly, when Ayushman Bharat scheme was initiated by Modi, then Jai Ram Thakur started Himcare scheme. This was the hallmark of double engine government in which development was taking place everywhere from the centre to the state,” he said.