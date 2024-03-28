BJP will form government in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur

The BJP will form the government in Himachal Pradesh as the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu does neither have a majority nor have public trust, claimed Leader of Opposition and ex-CM Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur, who reached Nalagarh to participate in the welcome ceremony of K L Thakur on Thursday, said, “After coming to power, Congress distanced itself from the interests of the state. The government has become only a government of friends. For the last one and a half years, a government is running in Himachal unconcerned with the interests of the people.”

“Sukhu, after assuming office, took a series of anti-people decisions one after the other. The government first took away jobs from thousands of youth by closing thousands of institutions. The condition of the state has become so bad that now loans are being taken three times in a month,” he asserted.

He said when the results of the Lok Sabha and the Himachal Assembly by-elections were declared on June 4, the BJP would emerge victorious in the country and the state.

After resigning as a member of the State Legislative Assembly, K L Thakur, an independent MLA who joined BJP recently to contest by-polls from Nalagarh, reached his assembly constituency for the first time.

Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the people of Nalagarh will give their full support to K L Thakur.

Accusing the Sukhu Government of insulting the elected representatives and respecting his friends who were running the government, Thakur said that the chief minister had no time for the MLAs and they were ignored.

Charging the chief minister with doing politics of vengeance in the state, he said, “We also had a government for five years. We ended the vendetta politics.”

“Sukhu got cases filed against his own colleagues while fighting for his honour. Their shops, houses, and business establishments were targeted. The families and relatives of the MLAs (Congress defectors and independent MLAs) were also harassed. Himachal Pradesh has not witnessed such a situation before,” he alleged.

All the nine MLAs including K L Thakur have decided to serve the society and the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by his aim to serve the society and politics of development, said Thakur.

“Central government has brought about the historic development of the state. From roads to bridges and four lanes, the fate of Himachal and the people of Himachal is fast changing. AIIMS at Bilaspur, Atal Tunnel, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and the Housing Scheme have steered the progress of the state. Hence, only Narendra Modi’s guarantee is working in the country and the people of the country trust only his guarantee.