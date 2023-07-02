BJP washing machine resumes operations: Cong

Slamming the move of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar joining Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led government in Maharashtra and taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, the Congress on Sunday said this is not a “legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab.”

Reacting to the major political development in Maharashtra, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a tweet said: “The BJP’s dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra. This is not a legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab. The Maharashtra government is a product of corruption and sin. The people have very well identified the traitors, corrupt and compromised leaders of Maharashtra and each of them will be taught the lessons of their lifetime in the next elections.”

“On June 29, PM Modi had spoken about corruption. It appears he switched on the washing machine and these leaders are now squeaky clean after this oath taking ceremony,” the Congress leader said.

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: “Clearly the BJP’s washing machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit.”

“The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP,” he added.

After NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Atishi said that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “washing machine” in action.

“Whoever is facing corruption charges, facing different cases, they are definitely afraid of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate). Such people continuously go to BJP and get themselves cleaned in the BJP’s washing machine. Those who got the call of ED, CBI joined BJP,” she told a news agency.

Atishi was referring to the claim of many opposition parties against the BJP for allegedly harassing political opponents with the help of investigative agencies like the CBI or ED.

Meanwhile, in his reaction to Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-led government, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said: “We should wait and see what is going to be its impact on the politics of Maharashtra and on the politics of the country…BJP is trying to do everything to stay in power.”

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that no words are enough to condemn the manner in which the BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in CM Eknath Shinde led government in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti said not only is democracy being butchered but the national anthem was played to provide cover for such actions.

“No words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra. Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions. On one hand, BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped-up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard-earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs’ thirst for power,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.