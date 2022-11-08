BJP wants Kejriwal to undergo lie-detector test over Sukesh’s allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a lie-detector test of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the allegations of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The conman who was arrested in the Delhi Liquor scam accused the AAP leaders of intimidating him to keep his mouth shut on the issue.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, on Tuesday, demanded that Arvind Kejriwal should undergo the lie-detector test to prove that he was not involved in the Delhi liquor scam as alleged by Sukesh.

He asked the Delhi chief minister whether he would keep silent on such senior allegations. In a situation like this, when the person sitting in jail is writing another letter that he is getting threats, he said the BJP wants the three accused in the case to have a lie-detector test.

Apart from this, Manoj Tiwari has demanded that Satyendra Jain should be put in a neutral jail as soon as possible so that he cannot obstruct the evidence.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had alleged that Satyendra Jain had recovered Rs 10 crore from him as protection money in Tihar Jail. The thug, in a letter, also made serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal disclosing that he had given Rs 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Sukesh has written that the Aam Aadmi Party had asked for money to contest Goa and Punjab elections and he had given them the money. He said if he were to be a liar why were Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain pressuring him to withdraw the case.

Thug Sukesh Chandrashekhar is constantly increasing the difficulties of the AAP leaders by writing one letter after another. He raised a total of seven points in his new letter of three pages. He also replied to the allegation of Kejriwal and his associates that he is saying all this deliberately at the time of elections, and why he did not do so when the ED and the CBI were asking him the questions.

Sukesh responded by saying, “At first, I kept quiet and ignored everything, but it became difficult to bear the constant threats and pressure from the jail administration. If my words turn out to be wrong, then I am ready to be hanged, but if the allegations are proven true then will you also resign?”

Meanwhile, NaMo cyber warriors demonstrated outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi demanding a lie detector test of Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot. The Jail Minister of the Kejriwal government is currently lodged in Tihar in a case related to money laundering.