BJP walkout in Rajasthan Assembly over loan waiver to farmers

Creating a ruckus the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by trooping in the well of the House on Tuesday, legislators belonging to the major Opposition BJP staged a stormy walkout against the Ashok Gehlot Government for non-implementation of loan waiver schemes for farmers as promised in its election manifesto in the 2018 assembly polls.

As the Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia raised the issue during Zero Hour, the ruling party member, Govind Singh Dotasara, a few ministers of front row, and legislators stood up and objected to the charges claiming that it was all done by the Gehlot Government.

Annoyed BJP MLAs also started speaking loudly interrupting the Deputy Leader of Opposition Poonia by treasury members. They created an uproar and rushed to the well where they shouted anti-government slogans.

Advertisement

Recalling that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised in party’s Jan Ghoshana Patra to waive off loans of farmers in 10 days. The BJP said four and half years have passed since lakhs of farmers were still waiting for loan waiver.

During the stalemate, an Independent MLA and advisor to the CM, Sanyam Lodha, raised an issue of recruitment of youth. The Speaker Dr C P Joshi strongly objected and asked him to sit on his seat. But Lodha continued saying that the concerned minister was assuring the youth jobs for the last five years, but nothing happened. Finally, the speaker warned him to either sit down or he would be driven out from the House.