“Will keep speaking until I am alive…”: Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

A day after being sacked as a minister following his critical remarks against Ashok Gehlot government over recent incidents of crimes against women in Rajasthan, Rajendra Singh Gudha on Saturday said that he will keep speaking until he is alive.

“Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive,” Gudha said. He said that the women in Rajasthan are not safe and the state is number one in atrocities on women.

“The state government has failed to provide security to women. I wanted to ask Ashok Gehlot to do something on this issue…” Gudha added.

Before being removed, in his address at the state assembly, Gudha on Friday said, “It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women’s safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan.”

On the other hand, CPI(M) MLA Balwan Poonia, who had supported the Ashok Gehlot government when it was going through a political crisis on account of a rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, said that Gudha’s statements in state Assembly were wrong.

Poonia said that the minister’s remarks were so childish that not only the CM but he was also hurt.

“Crimes are increasing in Rajasthan, but action is also being taken swiftly,” he added.

Union Minister Anurah Thakur on Saturday claimed that Rajasthan has become “number one state” in crime against women.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur says “The incidents of crime against women have increased in some states of the country and no action was taken against this in several states. What happened in Begusarai is in front of us, but CM Nitish Kumar did not speak a single word about this. Rajasthan has become the number one state in crime against women. A total of 1.09 laks incidents of crime against women in the state in last 4 years and 22 per cent rape cases in India are from Rajasthan. Instead of taking any steps against the criminals. CM Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers Rajendra Gudha for raising his voice against atrocities on women in the state”.

According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.

