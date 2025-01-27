BJP unveils 10-point vision for Khasi-Jaintia Hills Autonomous Councils polls

The Meghalaya unit of BJP has announced a 10-point manifesto aimed at fostering empowerment, financial stability, and sustainable development for the upcoming district councils polls in the state.

Releasing the manifesto, BJP state president Rikman G Momin outlined the party’s vision, emphasizing its focus on traditional institutions, marginalized groups, and efficient governance.

Advertisement

The announcement comes at a critical time as the BJP, which is part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition, seeks to strengthen its foothold in the state’s tribal councils.

Advertisement

The BJP’s manifesto features a range of initiatives designed to address the unique socio-economic and cultural needs of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions Support for Traditional Institutions, financial aid for marginalized groups, regulation of mining activities etc.

The Khasi and Jaintia Hills ADCs, established under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, play an important role in preserving tribal identity, customs, and governance.

Although the BJP has historically had limited influence in Meghalaya, its alliance with the MDA government and the party’s growing presence in the Northeast signal its ambition to make inroads in the upcoming elections.

For the KHADC, the BJP is fielding 14 candidates, while five candidates will contest for the JHADC seats.