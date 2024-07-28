BJP top leadership expresses displeasure over infighting in the party in UP

Expressing its strong displeasure over the infighting in Uttar Pradesh BJP, the party’s top leadership instructed all ministers and MLAs of the ruling party to desist from issuing statements that could cause a situation detrimental to the party.

On behalf of the party high command, all the leaders have been asked to curb the habit of public display of discord and differences of opinion. They should concentrate on their own work and should not interfere in anyone else’s work, they further instructed.

According to sources here on Sunday, before the start of a two-day chief minister’s meeting convened at the BJP’s Central office on Saturday, Deputy Chief Ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak reached the party office. Both the leaders met Amit Shah.

It has been reported that Amit Shah first talked to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before meeting both the deputy CMs. After this, the situation in UP was discussed in the presence of party’s national president JP Nadda, and the national general secretary organization BL Santosh.

Sources said after the Deputy CMs presented their respective views, they were asked to work together and dedicate themselves to the by-elections for 10 assembly constituencies.

Though Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not meet any leader of the top leadership in private, sources say on reaching Delhi on Friday, BJP’s National General Secretary Organization BL Santosh met CM Yogi for about an hour at UP Bhawan.

It is believed that the latest political situation in UP was discussed by the two leaders.