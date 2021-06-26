To discuss several organisational issues, BJP Chief J. P. Nadda is meeting several Union Ministers and senior leaders on Saturday at party headquarters.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smiriti Irani and other union ministers, national general secretaries Bhupendra Yadav, Arun Singh and others reached the party office for a meeting with Nadda.

BJP national vice presidents are also present in the meeting.

It is learnt that agenda of Nadda’s meeting with union ministers and national office bearers are next year’s assembly polls, vaccination drive and organisational functioning.

“Feedback received about party preparations in poll bound states and world largest free vaccination drive started on June 21 will be discussed along with some other organisational issues. Outcome will be known after the meetings get over,” a BJP leader said.