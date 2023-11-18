BJP to organise ‘anti-Hamas’ event in Kozhikode

To counter to the “pro-Palestine, Hamas “stand of both Congress and CPI-M in Kerala, the state unit of the BJP has decided to organise an ‘anti-Hamas’ event in Kozhikode on December 2.

BJP Kozhikode district president .K. Sajeevan said that Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekar will inaugurate the event, which is being titled ‘ as anti-terror conference’

BJP ‘s decision to organise an ‘anti-terror conference’ in Kozhikode came in the backdrop of pro-Palestine rallies organised by CPI-M and Mulim League and the Congress is organising pro-Palestine rally on November 23 .

Advertisement

BJP leaders said that heads of various Christian churches will be invited for the event. It is significant that the state BJP chose Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the inauguration of the function. Earlier, Kerala Police had registered cases against Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Last month,Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekar for allegedly causing communal disharmony and violation of public order through social media.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). The police have also included Section 120 (o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order through any means of communication) of the Kerala Police Act against Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The FIR stated that Rajeev Chandrasekhar had tried to disrupt the communal harmony in the state by targeting a particular community for the blasts at Kalamassery through his videos and posts on social media.

On November 2,the Kerala police have registered another case against Union Minister of Rajeev Chandrasekar for allegedly causing communal disharmony and violation of public order through social media.