BJP to observe December 11 as ‘Akrosh Diwas’ in Himachal Pradesh

The BJP has announced to observe ‘Akrosh Diwas’ on December 11 in protest against the Congress-led state government’s decision to celebrate the completion of its one-year rule in the state.

Taking a jibe at the state government’s decision to celebrate the completion of one-year rule in the state, state BJP President Rajeev Bindal said here on Wednesday that the state government has done nothing worthy of celebration.

Instead of any achievements, the people of the state will remember the government for closing down 1500 institutions opened by the previous BJP government and for making false announcements in the first cabinet meeting to provide Rs 1500 per month to women and 1500 jobs to the youth.

He said that the BJP has no objection to their celebration but it will demonstrate in all the district headquarters across the state to make the public aware of the failures on the part of the government in the last one year.

Bindal said that the recent victory of the BJP in the Assembly elections in the three states of Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh has dampened the morale of the Congress in the state as well.

Since the Congress has been playing politics in the name of casteism, it is now evident that politics is moving away from it. The governance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the biggest ever contribution by ushering the country on the path of progress and development, he remarked.

The popularity of Congress is on the wane and any kind of alliance will not work, he claimed, accusing the Congress of falsehood, corruption, and misleading the public.

The public has become aware of the real face of the Congress party, he added.