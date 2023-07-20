BJP Telangana president arrested during a rally

Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was placed under preventive detention for squatting on the road in protest despite heavy rain after his convoy was stopped by the police at Shamshabad.

He was arrested while leaving for Batasingaram to inspect under-construction double-bedroom houses.

A large delegation of BJP leaders, led by Reddy, was scheduled to visit Batasingaram village in Ranga Reddydistrict on Thursday to inspect the under-construction 2-BHK houses alleging poor quality construction. The double-bed room houses are meant for the economically weaker sections.

Several other BJP leaders, including Etela Rajender, N Ramachander Rao, AP Jithender Reddy and DK Aruna, were also put under house arrest by the Telangana Police as early as 6:30 am to prevent them from leaving for Batasingaram.

The Union minister was stopped near Tukkuguda by the Rachakonda Police leading to an argument with Police Commissioner D Chouhan as Reddy and another BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao sat on the road even as there was a downpour.

An angry Kishan Reddy was heard saying “Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have the right to go anywhere, Is this a police state? Is this the kingdom of Kalvakuntla (KCR).”

The police commissioner continued to request him to cooperate with the police. A large number of BJP workers and leaders also reached the spot. “High-handedness and muzzling of Opposition voices has become the hallmark of KCR government,” said Reddy. He also condemned the arrest of BJP leaders adding that “It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS.”

He was later taken away by the police.

The BJP has alleged that the KCR-led government has ignored the poor and despite being a flagship programme of the BRS none of the houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries so that the poor quality construction does not get exposed before elections. The party further alleged that the preventive arrests were made to cover up the incompetence of the government.

Meanwhile, according to the state government 70,000 2 BHK houses will be distributed, starting from August in the Greater Hyderabad area.