BJP takes ‘Kejri Corruption Kranti’ jibe after Delhi HC dismisses Kejriwal’s plea

The BJP on Tuesday said the verdict given by the Delhi High Court validating Arvind Kejriwal’s ED arrest has completely shattered the Aam Aadmi Party’s ego and asked if the AAP chief still has any moral right to remain in office.

The party’s reaction came soon after the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy case.

Addressing a joint press conference alongwith Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Today, sharp facts emerged before us have absolutely tarnished the self-proclaimed ‘Kattar Imaandaar’ character of Kejriwal.”

Advertisement

“He is also involved, in a personal capacity, in the formulation of the policy and demanding kickbacks, and secondly, in the capacity of national convenor of AAP. Material collected by the ED reveals that Kejriwal conspired and was involved in formulation of excise policy and used proceeds of crime,” Trivedi said.

Further intensifying the saffron party’s attack on the AAP chief, Trivedi said, ” The India Against Corruption movement that started from social activist Anna Hazare has now transformed into KKK that is Kejri Corruption Kranti.”

The BJP national spokesperson further said dismissing Kejriwal’s plea against arrest, the Court asserted that it is bound by law, and not by political considerations.

“The Court said that political considerations and equations can not be brought to it… the Court is only concerned with upholding Constitutional morality,” Trivedi said.

The BJP national spokesperson further said for the so-called Aam Aadmi chief minister, the court has clearly said that the law cannot be different for the common man and AAP’s chief minister.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in his reaction, said, “Delhi which is the center of attraction in the whole world, in the whole of India, that Delhi is tainted today because the story of its taint has been written by Arvind Kejriwal.”

Sachdeva further alleged that Kejriwal has done the work of looting Delhi.

“Kejriwal’s deeds have brought shame to Delhi. Does Kejriwal still have any moral right to remain in the chair?” the Delhi BJP president added.