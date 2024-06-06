BJP sweeps Chhattisgarh polls despite setbacks in UP, Maha

Despite a nationwide decline in seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party has managed to secure an additional seat in Chhattisgarh. Out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, the BJP has won 10.

The lone seat retained by the Congress is Korba, where incumbent MP Jyotsna Mahant defeated BJP’s national vice president Saroj Pandey.

The BJP introduced several new candidates in Chhattisgarh. Mahesh Kashyap, a new face even to party insiders, contested from Bastar.

In Mahasamund, Rupkumari Chaudhary was given a ticket despite the dominating Sahu factor. Chintamani Maharaj, a former Congress member, was fielded in Surguja, while Radheshyam Ratia contested against royal family member Menaka Singh in Raigarh. Kamlesh Jangde ran against a former minister in the Congress government, Shiv Dahariya, in Janjgir Champa. These candidates were either newcomers or former Congress members. However, the collective belief was that Modi’s popularity would secure victories, and this proved true in Chhattisgarh.

Modi’s influence in the state has been particularly strong following the recent defeat of the Congress in the assembly elections, where the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel faced accusations of major corruption scandals. Allegations included the Mahadev App scam, transfer industry issues, coal levy scam, liquor scandal, and CGPSC fraud. The BJP, under Modi’s leadership, capitalized on these scandals during the campaign.

The factors that contributed to BJP’s assembly election victory were reiterated in the Lok Sabha campaign, exploiting Congress’s negative points. Additionally, the introduction of the Mahatari Vandan Scheme, which provided Rs 1,000 per month to around 7 million women, garnered significant support. Modi highlighted this initiative in every rally.

Unlike previous elections, this Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh was fought without any substantial issues. In 2009 and 2014, corruption scandals like the 2G spectrum, Adarsh scam, and Commonwealth Games scam dominated the discourse. In 2019, the Rafale deal was overshadowed by the Pulwama attack and subsequent surgical strikes, which shifted the electoral narrative.

However the 2024 election was devoid of significant issues, focusing solely on Modi’s leadership. While Congress attempted to address inflation, unemployment, and social issues, these messages failed to resonate in Chhattisgarh. In contrast, BJP successfully projected Modi’s image as a guarantee of stability and progress.

Pre-election rumors suggested that Chhattisgarh Congress leaders were reluctant to contest. These rumors were quelled when prominent figures, including former chief ministers and ministers, were announced as candidates. This strategy might have been intended to leverage their established reputations, reducing campaign efforts.

In the initial phases, Modi’s popularity was overwhelmingly apparent, but it waned slightly in the third phase. Traditional issues like the Ram Temple, Article 370, and Hindu-Muslim dynamics were less prominent. By the third phase, Modi’s name created a vacuum that Congress could not fill, making Modi the default choice for many voters. This fluctuation was minimal but noteworthy. A stronger national organization might have improved Congress’s standing. Nonetheless, in Chhattisgarh, Modi’s appeal proved decisive.

Attributing this success largely to the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh BJP leader Shriniwas Maddi, in a conversation with The Statesman said that the NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi would fulfill its pre-poll commitments.

He noted that the people of Chhattisgarh voted for Modi’s guarantee and its successful implementation under the leadership of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai. He attributed BJP’s success in Chhattisgarh to the hard work by BJP president Kiran Singh Deo and the relentless efforts by party workers.