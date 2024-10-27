Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya to witness confluence of cultures, traditions, and spirituality

Deepotsav-2024 Ayodhya is set to bring together a grand confluence of spirituality, tradition, and culture, promising a unique celebration this year.

Being the first to take place in the sacred presence of Ramlala, this Deepotsav in the Ramnagari will be particularly historic. Enhancing the festive glow, a new record is expected with the lighting of 25 lakh earthen lamps across the city, creating a dazzling spectacle of devotion.

Officials said here on Sunday that on October 30, Ramkatha Park will host a vibrant cultural display, featuring the Ramlila of Uttarakhand alongside performances from six countries, showcasing the universal appeal of Ramayana’s teachings.

Additionally, a mesmerising Hanuman Chalisa dance drama will be performed on the main stage, adding a spiritual depth to the festivities and captivating the audience with its devotional resonance.

On October 30, the main stage of Deepotsav at Ramkatha Park will showcase a vibrant lineup of cultural performances. Ramlila, the traditional play based on Lord Ram’s life, will be performed by artists from six countries: Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, along with a group from Uttarakhand.

Ranjana Nev from Saharanpur will bring a dance-filled performance of the Ramayana, while Preeti Singh, known as “Preeti Ke Parindey,” from Agra, will present a Hanuman Chalisa dance drama honoring Lord Hanuman.

Maitreya Pahari and his team from Delhi will share a special performance of “Shri Ramcharitmanas Nari Shakti,” celebrating women’s strength in Ramayanic tales whereas Aparna Yadav from Lucknow will also sing bhajans (devotional songs) on the main stage.

These cultural events will begin at 7 pm, bringing a blend of tradition and devotion to Deepotsav’s grand celebrations.

On October 30, artistes from across India will bring a rich variety of folk dances to Deepotsav in Ayodhya. Performers include Nidhi Chaurasia’s Team Badhawa from Madhya Pradesh, Sanhal Devi with Bihu from Assam, Shraddha performing Lavni from Maharashtra, Shridhar Vishwakarma showcasing Gusadi from Telangana, Shrishtidhar Mahato’s Chhau team from Jharkhand, and Mahima performing Jhijhiya from Bihar.

Additionally, Mamta Devi will present Rajasthan’s Kalveliya/Ghoomar folk dance, and Mohd. Yasin’s team will perform Rauf from Jammu. There will also be a Ghoomar performance by Sandeep Yadav’s team from Haryana, Bhangra by Hardeep Singh’s team from Punjab, and Dholtasha by Shivmudra Multipurpose Institute from Nagpur.

Other highlights include Dandiya-Garba by Nitin Dave’s team from Gujarat, Shirmour Nati dance from Himachal Pradesh by Devdutt’s team, Panthi dance by Milap Das Banjare from Chhattisgarh, Sighi Chham dance from Sikkim by Sharad Chandra Singh, Ludi dance from Chandigarh by Gurpender Singh, Lamp dance by Mahesh Samayi from Goa, and Gotipua dance from Odisha by Chitrasen’s team. This vibrant showcase will begin at 9 am.

From October 28 to 30, Ramlila groups will lead a grand Shobha Yatra procession under the guidance of the Culture Department. Among the 11 Ramlila groups participating are Shri Maruti Nandan Hanuman Adarsh Ramlila Mandal, Shri Balaji Cultural Development Service Institute, Jai Hanuman Manas Utthan Adarsh Ramlila Mandal, Shri Avadh Adarsh Ramlila Committee, and Shri Janak Dulari Institute.

Folk artiste groups will also bring unique performances such as Vijayveer Vikram Bahadur, Faruahi by Mata Prasad Verma, Pushpendra Kumar’s Bahurupiya from Ayodhya, Sumishtha Mitra’s Badhawa, Awadhi folk by Rama Prajapati’s team, Nishant Bhadauria Rai from Jhansi, Vantangiya dance by Sugam Singh Shekhawat from Gorakhpur, and Mayur dance by Madhav Acharya from Mathura.

To host this grand festival, the Yogi government has prepared 10 major stages across Ayodhya, including locations like Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Rama Ghat, Bharatkund, Tulsi Udyan, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Naka Hanumangarhi Sahabganj, and Ram Katha Park.

Each venue will come alive with performances from 5 pm to 9 pm. The famous Agnihotri brothers will also perform at Ram Ghat. Additionally, artistes from every district of Uttar Pradesh will showcase their talents, making this Deepotsav a truly statewide cultural celebration.