In order to register people in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the centre ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a toll free number.

As per the reports, people who are in support of the Act can simply give a missed call on a toll free number 8866288662 and register themselves in support of the Act.

The campaign is similar to its massive membership drive in which those interested in the party membership can call on a certain number provided by the party to register themselves.

CAA, which triggered a nationwide controversy has put the BJP on a backfoot. The move is believed to be a step by the BJP to counter the anti-CAA narrative of opposition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also held a review meet on Wednesday which came just three days after the plan was kicked off to reach out to public to convince them on the CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also launched the ‘India supports CAA’ campaign on Twitter and NaMo App.

The BJP has already appointed six of its leader as zonal coordinators for the pan India PR exercise on CAA.