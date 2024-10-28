BJP slogan ‘Bantoge to Katoge’ to attract votes: UP Cong chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is giving slogans of “Bantoge to Katoge” because the BJP was not getting votes.

“The people of India are standing together with clenched fists. No one will divide anywhere. People of all castes and religions are standing with the Congress,” he said.

He said the Congress is a party of braves and fierce lions whose leaders have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

He said the party has even sacrificed family members for the country. On the other hand, he said, the BJP and Sangh are parties of fugitives.

“The Congress is the party of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have made sacrifices for the country. We will keep fighting and end jungle raj from the state,” Rai told reporters.

He said jungle raj is going on in the state.

“Action is being taken against Congress’s Sambhal district president Vijay Sharma under the pressure of BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and former Union minister Sanjeev Walian. The police filed a fake case against him and sent him to jail. The allegations were rejected by the court. The police have registered another fake case against the Congress District President in such a case. Exploitation of Congressmen will not be tolerated,” he said.

UP Congress president said a Brahmin youth was murdered in police custody in Lucknow.

“A woman’s body was found in the District Magistrate’s campus in Kanpur. Riots broke out in Bahraich. A woman officer was returning home on Karva Chauth when she was raped. Everything is happening at the behest of the government,” he said.

Demanding a caste census in the country, he said this will help us know which caste has how much population. He said BJP minister Sanjay Nishad has been seriously accused of giving tickets by taking money.