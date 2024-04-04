BJP slams Surjewala over remark against Hema Malini

In the election season of allegations and counter-allegations, a row erupted on Thursday over the alleged remarks made by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala against Mathura sitting MP and BJP candidate Hema Malini.

Lashing out at the opposition party, the BJP said this is a new low by the Congress to disrespect and demean women in Indian politics.

Reacting sharply to the derogatory remarks of Congress leader Surjewala, the third-time BJP candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini, said it was the habit of Congress leaders to target big and popular people, particularly women, to get attention. “They do such things only to get attention from the masses but later apologise for their misdeeds,” she said, adding that commenting on unpopular people would not fetch them any desired results.

Advertisement

They should learn from PM Narendra Modi how to respect women, she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Haryana State Commission For Women has taken cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to Surjewala over his remarks against Hema Malini. He has to give his reply and clarifications by April 9.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said: ”The objectionable and indecent remarks made by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala against MP Hema Malini Ji are so shameful and unfortunate that we cannot even state those from any official forum. Congress’ contempt for women has hit a new low in Indian politics.”

Meanwhile, Surjewala clarified his remarks and accused the BJP of sharing a distorted version of his speech and spreading fake news.

“BJP’s IT Cell has developed a habit of editing, distorting and spreading fake news so that it can distract the country from the Modi government’s anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies, failures, and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India,” he said.

“Listen to the full video – I said, “We also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra Ji and is our daughter-in-law,” the Congress leader added.

In his press conference, Trivedi said, “On one side, there is PM Modi who named the south pole of the moon , where India became the first country to land, as the ‘Shiv-Shakti’ point, and on the other side it’s Congress and its statements about women. This is not merely an isolated statement by a Congress leader but a structured and well-thought-out dastardly mindset of the Congress party regarding the dignity of women… Hema Malini is of the age of Sonia Gandhi and she is a symbol of self-made women in post-independence India…..”

In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Amit Malviya said in a post on ‘X’, “Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, ‘Why do we elect an MLA and MP? We do it so that they can raise their voice. Get our works done….”

Malviys also shared the purported video of Surjewala’s speech and added, “Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking the ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this… This is Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women.”

Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, ”Nari Shakti ka apman, Congress ki pehchaan. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a disgusting, misogynist, sexist comment, not just for Hema Malini but Naari Shakti .”

In Uttar Pradesh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath warned the people of the Congress and INDI alliance that the entire country was ready to teach a lesson to those who insult ‘matri shakti’ (power of mother). He said, ”Mathura is the land of Radha Rani and Yamuna Maiya. Here, there is doubt whether even God will be able to save those who make cheap comments on ‘matri shakti’.” He was addressing the Vijay Sankalp meeting and campaigning in favour of Hema Malini, who filed her nomination papers today.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, took a jibe at the Congress in a post on X. She said, “The party talks about “opening a shop of love but it has opened a shop of hatred.”

“Congress leaders, who have degraded views towards women, are deteriorating their character day by day in frustration and despair of inevitable defeat,” Ranaut added.