BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for repeated use of ‘derogatory terms’ against PM Modi

The BJP on Thursday hit out at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his repeated use of ‘derogatory terms’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used words in a “derogatory manner several times” against the Prime Minister during the election campaign this year.

“If you have become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, then do not let enthusiasm lead to unruliness and unruliness to insolence. Demonstrate maturity,” Trivedi added.

“The tendencies that incite violence are ignited by the negative statements that the political parties make. The use of words like ‘violence’ and ‘murder’ for short-term political gains by the political parties is unfortunate,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

He said the use of words like ‘violence’ and ‘murder’ should be stopped. Examples of this are visible in the world, and its consequences in India could be dangerous, Trivedi said.

Addressing concerns over the increasing use of violent rhetoric in political discourse, the BJP national spokesperson on Thursday cited an article written by a retired senior IPS officer in a national English daily to corroborate his point.

Trivedi said. “In the article, he has drawn attention towards current global activities related to security and their impact on India.”

The BJP national spokesperson highlighted the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a recent attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s life as alarming examples of global political violence.

“Such tendencies that provoke violence and murder are inspired by statements wherein political parties, for short-term political benefit, use words like ‘violence’ and ‘murder’. It is unfortunate and a matter of concern that such words and language that provoke violence are being used for PM Narendra Modi,” Trivedi said.