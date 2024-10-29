BJP slams Himachal CM for no gratitude to Centre over critical care block

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday lambasted the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government over not expressing even a word of gratitude towards the Centre as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Critical Care Block in the Civil Hospital premises of Manali.

“Himachal Pradesh has received the gift of schemes worth Rs 250 crore today. In this series, the foundation stone of the Critical Care Block of this Civil Hospital Manali in Kullu district has also been formally laid, which will be completed soon. Manali is a world-class tourist destination.

“We have already made efforts in the direction of how to increase the health infrastructure here and now the Centre is openly helping so that high-quality health services can be provided here. About Rs 24 crore will be spent on this critical care unit,” he said.

He added that the schemes, programs and policies made by PM Modi in the last 10 years have strengthened the health sector. “Modi ji has given not one but many big gifts to this hill state in the health sector, which includes the inauguration of AIIMS in Bilaspur and several units worth crores of rupees in six medical colleges. On behalf of 75 lakh people of Himachal Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and the Central Government for giving such a big gift in the health sector,” he added.

He said unfortunately such a government is running in the state that despite getting such big gifts did not express even a word of gratitude to the Centre.

“I am especially thankful to BJP national president and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda. Due to his blessings, the state has got schemes and institutions worth billions of rupees. Before this, no matter which leader from Himachal had been in the Centre, he could not get so much help for Himachal.”

He said that our government ran one scheme after another but the current Chief Minister either stopped them or stopped giving budgets, due to which the health services in the state are becoming weak.

“This government neither ran any of its schemes in the health sector nor is able to run ours properly. The foundation stone of the bulk drug unit that the Prime Minister has inaugurated in Baddi today was laid in 2021 during our BJP government and today the Prime Minister has started it.

“The Chief Minister was saying in Bilaspur today that the health services were in a bad state during the five years of the previous government. His statement is unfortunate. On one hand, the Centre is helping crores and on the other hand the Chief Minister is making such statements,” Thakur pointed out.