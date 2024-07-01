BJP seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Hindu community in Lok Sabha

The BJP on Monday sought apology from Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Hindu community made in the Lower House of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha today that the BJP is not the entire Hindu society.

“Narendra Modi is not the entire Hindu society. BJP is not the entire Hindu society; RSS is not the entire society; this is not BJP’s contract,” the Congress MP said in the Lok Sabha.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi for his remarks, Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda in a post on X said: “Rahul Gandhi Ji must immediately APOLOGISE to all Hindus for terming them as violent. This is the same person who was telling foreign diplomats that Hindus are terrorists. This intrinsic hate towards Hindus must stop.”

“First day, worst show! Lies + Hindu hatred = Rahul Gandhi Ji in Parliament. Third Time Fail LoP has a knack for agitated, flawed logic. His speech today has shown that neither has he understood the mandate of 2024 (his third successive loss) nor does he have any humility,” Nadda said in another post on X.

The BJP president also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Agniveer scheme.

“The LoP BLATANTLY LIED on many counts including matters that concern our hardworking farmers and brave armed forces. He was duly fact checked by Union Ministers for FALSE claims on MSP and Agniveer. For his own cheap politics, he won’t even spare our farmers and security forces,” Nadda said in another post on X.

“The Leader of the Opposition is now a 5 time MP but he has not learnt Parliamentary norms and neither does he understand civility. Time and again, he reduces the levels of discourse. His utterances towards the Chair today were in very poor taste. He owes an apology to the Chair for casting unsubstantiated aspersions on his integrity and personality,” the BJP president said in another post on X.

Meanwhile, while addressing a press conference this evening, Information and Broadcasting Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw said the grand old party leader has taken up a position of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for the first time and has made very irresponsible statements thus bringing the level of politics down.

Vaishnaw said: “Today Rahul Gandhi insulted the entire Hindu community.”

“The most concerning issue is that today Rahul Gandhi labelled the entire Hindu community as violent and gravely insulted Hindu society. This is an old habit of Congress. In 2010, P Chidambaram called Hindus terrorists. In 2013, Sushil Shinde also said the same. In 2021, Rahul Gandhi said that “Hindutvavadis” should be expelled from the country,” the Union Minister said.

“Rahul has degraded the position of LoP and brought the level of politics down so much. This statement deserves condemnation in the strongest terms,” he added.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister further said Rahul Gandhi has degraded the position of the Leader of Opposition, which was once handled by prominent leaders.

“The position of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) is a highly responsible one. Leaders like Atal Ji, Advani Ji, and Sushma Ji have handled this responsibility with great care. Today, Rahul Gandhi has taken up a position for the first time and has made very irresponsible statements. Rahul said that no compensation is given to the martyrs under the Agniveer scheme. This is the biggest lie. Today, the Defence Minister clearly stated in Parliament that martyrs under the Agniveer scheme receive a compensation of Rs 1 crore. Rahul Ji should check his facts before making such statements. Congress has always raised such questions about the army and tried to mislead the country,” Vaishnaw said.

“Rahul Gandhi insulted the constitutional position of the Speaker. This is not the first time; remember when Rahul Gandhi tore up his own government’s ordinance. During the UPA government, the constitutional position of the Prime Minister was undermined by the unconstitutional body called the National Advisory Council (NAC), which was run by Sonia Gandhi,” he added.

Further, the BJP leader added that the Congress has always aimed to weaken constitutional structures.

Vaishnaw also mentioned that compensation in Ayodhya has been given to the affected people.

“What does Rahul know about culture? Today, he made another misleading statement regarding compensation in Ayodhya. The state government and administration have already provided clear figures on this. A compensation of Rs 1253 crore has been given to 4215 affected shopkeepers, and relocation has been carried out by the administration,” he added.