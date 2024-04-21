BJP seeking votes only in the name of religion: Dimple Yadav

The Samajwadi Party candidate from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, Dimple Yadav, on Sunday said that the BJP is seeking votes only in the name of religion.

“Voters expect promises to be fulfilled, but the BJP has not been able to fulfil any of its commitments in the past 10 years. The BJP’s track record is devoid of noteworthy achievements,” she said, adding that the BJP government is actively fostering divisions within society based on caste and religion.

Dimple, who is the wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, held street meetings in the Barnhal area on Sunday. She said that the Samajwadi Party is synonymous with development and emphasised the party’s significant contributions to the district’s progress.

Dimple Yadav, who is also the party’s current MP from Mainpuri, visited Mithepur, Azampur, and Kasauli villages in the Barnhal area on Sunday. She said that the youth, farmers and labourers are facing significant challenges under the BJP government. Highlighting the issue of inflation, she said that it’s burdening the general public. Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre had promised to double the income of farmers, she stressed that instead of reaping the benefits of double income, farmers are now facing utter devastation.

The SP MP said that due to the menace of stray cattle in the open fields, farmers are compelled to guard their fields throughout the night. She accused the BJP government of misleading the public.

Former MLC Arvind Pratap Yadav, SP’s block chief Neeraj Yadav, Shailendra Singh, RS Yadav, Raghuraj Singh, and Ramnarayan Batham were also present on the occasion.