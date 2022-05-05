BJP, RSS to take up Dharmapuram Adheenam issue in a big way in TN

The BJP and RSS in Tamil Nadu have raised objections to DMK government banning ‘Pattina Pravesam’, a ritual of carrying the mutt head of Dharmapuram Adheenam’ in a palanquin and termed it a “political” move.

In a statement on Thursday, BJP state president K. Annamalai said that there was politics behind the ban and it is also being questioned by the people.

Dharmapuram Adheenam, he said, existed even before the birth of DMK ideology, hence, the party would provide all its support to it.

Notably, on April 27, R. Balaji, Revenue Divisional Officer(RDO), Myladuthurai banned the ritual of carrying the head of the Mutt of the Dharmapuram Adheenam in Myladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu in a silver palanquin.

The ban was issued after Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi visited the mutt. This was following the concern raised by the Dravidar Kazhagar, the ideological arm of the DMK, that allowing ‘Pattina Pravesam’ would lead to law and order situations in the area.

The Adheenam is a Tamil word meaning a Shaivite mutt and the Dharmapuram Adheenam was to carry out the function on May 22 when it was banned by the state government. The current pontiff of the Dharamapuram Aadheenam Srilasri Masilamani Gnanasambanda paramacharya Swamigal took charge of the Mutt on December 13, 2019, and was carried on a palanquin to mark his taking charge as pontiff.

A similar ritual was organised by the mutt at Vaithiswaran Kovil near Seerkazhi when the pontiff was carried in a palanquin on December 24, 2019.

Annamalai said that the BJP will be at the forefront to conduct the ‘Pattina Pravesam’ and he was personally ready to carry the pontiff in the palanquin.

He also said that the same ritual was held even when the DMK leader late M. Karunanidhi, Stalin’s father, was the Chief Minister.

Other than the BJP, the RSS and other organisations owing allegiance to the saffron ideology will also be conducting massive protests across the state. A senior leader of the RSS while interacting with IANS said: “We will coordinate all the like-minded organisations as well as other Mutts and spiritual centres against the government decision. This is a calculated move of the DMK government against the Hindus and the rituals of the Hindus and cannot be allowed.”

Meanwhile, the Vaishnavaite Guru Mannargudi Sri Sendalangara Jeeyar has strongly come out against the ban by the DMK government. In a statement, he said: “I warn this Dharmadrohi and Desadrohi government of Tamil Nadu for their anti- Hindu works. If they interfere with the works of Hindu beliefs and temples there will be strong repercussions from the Hindus.”

Annamalai also said that Article 23 of the constitution on forced labour that was invoked by the Myladuthurai RDO was not applicable to the religious event. He said that pupils who are carrying the palanquins consider this as a divine service to the God.