BJP retains its seat in Municipal Corporation Solan by-poll

The BJP managed to retain its seat in the bypoll held for the Ward Number 5 (Lower Bazaar) Municipal Corporation Solan elections held on Sunday.

BJP candidate Amardeep Panja defeated Congress candidate Puneet Narang by a margin of 283 votes.

Of the total 765 votes cast two were invalid.

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of BJP councillor Kulbhushan Gupta in March this year.

Puneet Narang a nominated Councillor taking a risk had resigned to contest the by-polls from Ward number 5.

Solan civic body has total 17 Wards.

BJP retaining the seat has a strength of seven candidates in the civic body, while Congress nine and one independent.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said, “This victory is a proclamation of the public against the incumbent Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.”

“The state government is taking anti-people decisions and public anger is visible in the outcome of the Solan Municipal by-poll, he claimed, adding that the people has shown trust in the BJP and approved the policies and developmental works of the BJP.