A case has been registered against the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing an edited video of current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on social networking site Twitter.

In this regards, a complaint was filed with the crime branch on Sunday night.

In the complaint, it was said that Singh has posted a video on his Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

The video reads in Hindi, “Liquor shops are opened but lockdown at temples and religious places. Great uncle, let them drink as much as they can”.

In its complaint said, during the Kamal Nath government in January this year, Chouhan had opposed the liquor policy of the government and opening of liquor shops in rural areas.

They further alleged that Chouhan had shared a 2:19 minute video on Twitter, which has been morphed by Singh and his associates and squeezed into nine seconds.

Thereafter, the Congress leader posted it from his personal Twitter handle, they said.

“This has been done to tarnish the image of the BJP government and the Chief Minister,” the BJP leaders added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nischal Jharia said that on Sunday night, former minister and MLA Vishwas Sarang, former minister Umashankar Gupta, MLA Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma and others gave a written complaint to the police.

Evidence of the video was also given in a pen drive. An FIR has been lodged against Singh in this case, he said.

According to police, the social media monitoring cell has registered a separate case against a person under various sections of the IT Act for tempering with the video.

The police further said that people who have re-tweeted Digvijaya Singh’s post have also been booked.