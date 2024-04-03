BJP, regional allies forge strategic seat adjustments for North East LS battle

As the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) — a unified forum of non-Congress parties in the Northeast — faced setbacks, its prominent member the BJP is now emphasizing seat adjustments to convey a united front in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In Meghalaya, the BJP has engaged in seat adjustments with the National People’s Party (NPP), leaving two seats for its ally in Tura and Shillong. Similarly, in Assam, out of the 14 seats, the BJP is contesting 11, with its partners AGP and UPPL contesting two and one seat respectively.

Political analysts suggest that the BJP aims to signal its commitment to working in harmony with regional parties, thus keeping alive the aspirations of the region.

However, not all regional parties align with the saffron brigade. For instance, the Mizo National Front, a key member of NEDA, is contesting elections in Mizoram, where the BJP has also fielded candidates. Similarly, the BJP faces opposition from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Sikkim.

This marks a departure from the 2019 elections when, apart from Assam, the BJP and its allies didn’t engage in seat-sharing arrangements.

Additionally, the BJP is refraining from contesting the Outer Manipur seat in Manipur, supporting the NPF instead.

Similarly, it abstained from Nagaland, where the NDPP is contesting. The solidarity among NDA constituents is apparent, with NPP not putting up any candidate in Arunachal Pradesh and supporting the BJP candidates

The first phase of elections on April 19 will see 15 seats go for polls five in Assam, two each in Manipur, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, and one seat each in Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Tripura.