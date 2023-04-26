BJP protests alleged Rs 45-crore renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence

Hundreds of Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including its general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal, held a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the National Capital on Wednesday against alleged renovation of his official residence at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

The protestors held a dharna outside the chief minister’s residence amidst heavy police force deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Hitting out at Kejriwal for his ostentation at a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “This is not just a story of a maharaj and his palace renovation but it is also a story of renovation of maharaj’s mindset. I will not take anything from… I will loot everything, I will not leave anything… This is the story of the transformation in that maharaj.”

He further said, “Ironically, the people who came hanging on to auto for the oath-taking ceremony, who denied owning a car, owning the possessions are now doing what the whole country can see! Curtains worth Rs 8 lakh each beautify their palace now.”

Party’s Delhi secretary Chahal, while addressing media persons, alleged that splashing of Rs 45 crore on renovation of CM’s house during Covid phase shows how insensitive Arvind Kejriwal is.

“People of Delhi are pained to see that CM Kejriwal spent public money on his sheesh mahal at a time when people were dying due to lack of oxygen, medicines & hospital beds,” he said.

Chahal further said, “The figure of around Rs 45 crore expenditure on Kejriwal’s SHEESH MAHAL is not complete, it may run into Rs 75 crore as already we know that an additional Rs 11 crore have been spent on construction of a swimming pool in the CM House.”

BJP leader Harish Khurana said that they were protesting against Kejriwal for allegedly spending crores of rupees on the renovation of his official residence in the National Capital.

“It is questionable that a person who claims to be ‘Kattar Imaandar’ spends 45 crores rupees on the renovation of the official residence. He spent Rs 11 crore on his wardrobe, obviously, questions will be raised,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken confirmed the allegation against Kejriwal, saying the Rs 45-crore renovation included procurement of extravagant items like Dior polished Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

“Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs 45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including extravagant items like Dior polish Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets. However, before his election, he distributed printed copies of a sworn affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency, dated June 7th, 2013, in which he made 7 promises,” tweeted Ajay Maken.

Recalling the first three pledges made by the Delhi CM, Maken said despite the pledges, Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow.

“1) Not to use a car with a red light. 2) Not to request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen. 3) To refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like the average person. Despite naming his party ‘Aam Aadmi Party’ (Common Man’s Party) and making these pledges, Mr Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the COVID pandemic,” he tweeted.

“Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households living in slums in the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens,” Ajay Maken’s tweet read.