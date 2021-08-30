BJP not interested in clashing with Shiv Sena: General secy Ravi

BJP General Secretary C T Ravi has said his party was not interested in clashing with the Shiv Sena and maintained time has come to think if the Maharashtra-based political outfit has drifted away from its own thoughts and those of its founder Bal Thackeray.

He said the though BJP does not endorse Union minister Narayan Rane’s “slap” comments against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the party stands with its leader.

Ravi, who is in charge of Maharashtra and two other states, was in Thane on Sunday for a party meeting and also to take stock of preparations for the forthcoming civic elections.

Polls are slated for civic bodies of several big cities of the state, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune, next year.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with BJP office-bearers, he said his party was not here to clash with the Shiv Sena, its former ally which has now joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

Ravi’s statement came from the backdrop of Rane’s arrest for his remarks against Thackeray last week and subsequent clashes between Shiv Sena and BJP workers in several parts of the state, including Mumbai.

He said the time has come to think if the Shiv Sena has drifted away from its own thoughts and those of its founder late Bal Thackeray.

Ravi avoided any answer when asked about the possibility of the BJP and the Shiv Sena once again coming together.

He said the BJP was only against those who have “anti-national” ideologies and the Shiv Sena does not fall in this category.