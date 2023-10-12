BJP not behind Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, says AP party chief Daggubati Purandeswari

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over his claims that the Centre was behind the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Her comments come a day after Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

“Met Hon’ble Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the blatant misuse of state machinery by YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, the regime revenge against Hon’ble Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu and the appalling condition in which he had been lodged in prison where his life is under threat,” Lokesh said in a post on X after the meeting.

YSRCP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy recently claimed that the Narendra Modi government sent the ED sleuths behind Naidu after getting convinced about his corrupt ways. Reddy had also denied his involvement in the entire matter and refused to call it a case of political vendetta.

He had also mocked Naidu saying if it was the case of political vendetta, he would have got bail since his close family member was the AP BJP chief, his foster son Pawan Kalyan was still in alliance with the BJP and half of the state BJP consisted of members who were earlier with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In a social media post, Purandeswari wrote, “Lokesh elaborately explained to Amit Shah ji about the vindictiveness of the state government and leaders at the helm of affairs. Now those who blame the Centre need to reply as to why Amit Shahji would give an appointment to Lokesh if the BJP was behind the arrest.”

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted anticipatory bail to Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. It also issued an interim order not to arrest the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister till October 16 in the case.

The court also instructed CID to not make any arrests till Thursday in the Angallu violence case.