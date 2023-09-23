BJP MP uses racial slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha

PM Modi stops BJP Mahila Morcha chief from touching his feet
On Thursday (September 21) night, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri used violent anti-Muslim slurs against his parliament colleague Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Lok Sabha proceedings, including Bidhuri’s remarks, were broadcast on television.
“Yeh ugrawaaadi (militant), yeh aatankwaadi hai (terrorist), ugrawaadi hai, yeh aantankwaadi hai,” Bidhuri can be heard shouting during the proceedings. He also reportedly referred to Ali as a “Mullah aatankwadi, bharwa (pimp) and katwa (circumcised).”
According to PTI, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla threatened Bidhuri with “strict action” if this occurred once more but made no mention of the measures taken this time.
Ali has written to Birla requesting that the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee be notified about Bidhuri’s remarks. As a minority citizen of this great country and an elected citizen of Parliament, he said the incident was “most unfortunate” and that the fact that it took place in a new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker was “truly heartbreaking for me.”
