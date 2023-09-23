BJP MP uses racial slurs against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha

On Thursday (September 21) night, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri used violent anti-Muslim slurs against his parliament colleague Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The Lok Sabha proceedings, including Bidhuri’s remarks, were broadcast on television.

“Yeh ugrawaaadi (militant), yeh aatankwaadi hai (terrorist), ugrawaadi hai, yeh aantankwaadi hai,” Bidhuri can be heard shouting during the proceedings. He also reportedly referred to Ali as a “Mullah aatankwadi, bharwa (pimp) and katwa (circumcised).”

Congress leader Kodikunnal Suresh, who was in the chair, can be seen telling MPs to sit down. Suresh later said he had told officials to ensure that Bidhuri’s comments were expunged from the records.

Following that, Moitra sent out two tweets in which she criticized Speaker Om Birla for taking inconsistent action against Bhiduri. Even though Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the Lok Sabha and the defense minister, “expressed regret” over Bidhuri’s words, the BJP has not retaliated against him. In addition to claiming he had not heard the member’s statements, Singh remarked, “I express regret if the remarks made by the member are hurtful to the opposition.”