BJP MP spokesperson booked in forgery case

The Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police has registered an FIR against BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vajpayee for allegedly sharing a forged letter of Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh’s resignation from the Congress on social media.

The police have taken action on a complaint by the Congress party.

MP Congress chief spokesperson K K Mishra, MLA P C Sharma, and other leaders reached the cyber police office at Koh-e-fiza in Bhopal on Sunday evening and submitted the complaint.

Cyber Cell DCP Shrutikirti Somvanshi confirmed that the police have registered an FIR under Section 469 of the IPC against unidentified persons and further investigations are on.

K K Mishra has accused Hitesh Vajpayee of floating a fake letter with the forged signature of Digvijaya Singh on social media. In the purported letter written by Singh to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the former alleged that Congress seats were being sold. Singh has also allegedly tendered his resignation from all posts in the Congress through a forged letter, which the Congress claims to be absolutely fake.

Mishra said the BJP has stooped to such conspiracies because the saffron party has sensed its crushing defeat in the 17 November assembly polls in MP. He urged the police to register an FIR under Section 66 of the Information and Broadcasting Act and take strict action against the BJP spokesperson.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that Digvijaya Singh’s letterhead was forged.

Reacting to the development, Mr. said he had also written to the MP DGP to take strict action in the matter. Calling BJP leaders liars, he said he joined the Congress in 1971, and asserted that he would be a Congressman till his last breath.