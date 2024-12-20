BJP MP gifts ‘1984’ bag to Priyanka Gandhi

In a move aimed at casting doubts over her priorities in supporting a cause, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was gifted a bag ‘symbolising the 1984 anti-Sikh riots’ by BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi on Friday.

The Wayanad MP recently faced criticism from lawmakers of the saffron party for flaunting her bag in Parliament with “Palestine” emblazoned on it with a watermelon symbol. The BJP alleged that the inscription on the bag indicated her preference for Palestine over India’s interests.

She was also seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag with the message “Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho (Stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh)” expressing solidarity with minorities in Bangladesh.

The BJP MP gifted the bag with ‘1984’ printed on it, symbolic of the anti-Sikh riots. In a viral video clip, Aprajita Sarangi can be seen gifting the accessory to the Congress leader. Priyanka is seen accepting the gift from Sarangi before walking ahead.

The gifting of the “1984” bag is a reminder of the riots in Delhi and other parts of the country followed by the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh security guards. The violence left 2,146 Sikhs dead in Delhi while 586 others were killed in other parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Priyanka condemned Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha asserting that such insults won’t be tolerated in India. “They know that their true sentiments for Ambedkar ji have come out. They are now scared of the Opposition because we are raising this issue. National interest is related to this matter. Our Constitution has been given by Ambedkar ji… Such insults to him will not be tolerated by India,” she added.

She said the BJP-led Central government was scared of discussing the issue of industrialist Gautam Adani’s indictment by the US court. “This government is scared. This government is scared to have a discussion on the Adani matter. It is scared to have any discussion,” she said.