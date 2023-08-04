BJP MLA’s son shoots at tribal

Son of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot and injured a tribal man over a petty dispute in the Singrauli district on Thursday evening.

According to police, the accused, Vivekanand Vaishya (40), is the son of BJP MLA Ram Lallu Vaishya. He has been booked under Section 307 for attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC on the complaint of the tribal victim, Surya Kumar Khairwar (34).

The victim alleged that Vaishya shot at him over a trivial matter near the Budhi Bai Mata Temple under the Morba police station jurisdiction. The tribal man sustained a bullet injury on his right hand and was admitted to the trauma ward of the district hospital.

Advertisement

The accused is said to be at large and police said a search was on to arrest him.

According to sources, the MLA’s son had bashed up and fired at a forest guard too on 20 July 2022. He was arrested in that matter and was currently out on bail in that case.

The Congress attacked the ruling BJP over the matter. The Opposition party asked whether CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan would wash the feet of this tribal victim too and run a bulldozer on the house of the accused.

A few days ago, when a local BJP leader in the Sidhi district was arrested on the charge of publicly urinating on the face of a tribal, the CM had called the victim to the CM House in Bhopal and washed his feet as atonement. The house of the accused was also razed by a bulldozer in that case.