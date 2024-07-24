BJP MLA Vijender Gupta alleges constitutional violation by Delhi govt

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena alleging constitutional violation by the AAP government by not forming the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC).

He has sought Saxena’s intervention into the matter.

In his letter addressed to the LG, Gupta wrote, “I am writing to bring to your attention a significant constitutional violation by the Delhi government. As of now, the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) has not been constituted, despite being due since April 2021.”

Claiming that the recommendations of the Fifth DFC were applicable only until March 2021, the BJP MLA said, “Since then, no new recommendations have been issued by the Delhi government. As a result, the government continues to provide funds to the municipal corporation based on the outdated Fifth DFC recommendations.”

He asserted that this practice is not only “insufficient but also unconstitutional” under the current circumstances, especially considering the unification of the corporations, which the Fifth DFC did not account for.

Attacking the city government, Gupta said, “This ongoing situation reveals the inefficiency of the AAP government. Previously, the AAP government blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for financial mismanagement, citing it as the cause of the financial crises. More recently, they have shifted the blame to the central government without any substantial basis, despite there being no outstanding dues from the Centre.”

“The Delhi Government had accepted the recommendations of the Fourth DFC in their entirety, but failed to implement them, continuing to allocate funds based on the Third DFC amounts. This, too, was a blatant constitutional violation by the AAP government,” Gupta said.

The BJP MLA further said, “The Kejriwal government which was supposed to provide funds according to the Sixth DFC recommendations from April 2021, has been embroiled in a liquor scam, further failing to release the necessary funds. I seek your intervention in this matter to take necessary action against the Delhi government for these constitutional violations.”