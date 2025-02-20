Will ensure CAG reports are tabled in assembly, says BJP’s Speaker candidate Vijender Gupta

BJP candidate for the post of the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday said that the house is a temple of democracy and its sanctity is important for everyone.

Confirming his nomination by the party as the speaker candidate, Gupta said that once he gets elected, he will ensure that the CAG reports are tabled in the house.

Advertisement

The senior BJP leader said that he is also looking forward to making the Delhi assembly an exemplary platform where parliamentary democracy thrives.

Advertisement

He also expressed gratitude to the party for nominating him as its Speaker candidate.

Gupta alleged that the house had turned into a politically motivated platform for pushing the previous dispensation’s agenda, but now he expects the opposition to play a constructive role.

He further said that healthy discussions must take place in the house, leaving no room for irrelevant topics. The priority should be to discuss topics that are in the interest of the city, he added.

In the past, Gupta raised several issues related to alleged corrupt practices and played a pivotal role in highlighting and addressing them at the right platforms.

Gupta‘s political career began during his college days and has spanned many years.

This is the third time he has been elected MLA from the Rohini assembly constituency. He previously served as a municipal councillor.