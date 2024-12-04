AAP Govt stalling development projects in Delhi: Gupta

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of not providing its share of funds for Central government projects designed to benefit the people of the national capital.

Citing a letter sent by Delhi Metro to the Chief Secretary on November 20, he said the letter requested the Delhi government to release Rs 7,000 crore for the Aerocity to Tughlakabad, RK Ashram to Janakpuri (West), and Mukundpur to Maujpur corridors under Phase IV of the metro project.

He alleged that while the Delhi government increased revenue expenditures in its revised budget estimates, it ignored the metro’s request and did not allocate the required funds in the revised budget sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Leader of Opposition asserted that this indicates the AAP government does not want to provide the metro connectivity under Phase IV to Delhi residents and is deliberately obstructing the project.

He alleged that the Delhi government has also failed to contribute its share of funds for the Eastern Peripheral Road being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Rapid Rail Project by the NCRTC.

“This demonstrates that the government is unwilling to collaborate with the central government on public interest projects and schemes,” Gupta said.

He called upon Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to release the required funds at the earliest so that these projects, meant to benefit the 20 million residents of Delhi, can be completed on time.