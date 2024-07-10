BJP MLA from Kedarnath Shaila Rani Rawat passes away

Uttarakhand BJP MLA from Kedarnath, Shaila Rani Rawat passed away on Wednesday after prolonged illness in Dehradun. Rawat, 68, was the second time MLA in Uttarakhand.

Shaila Rani Rawat succumbed to the spinal injury she sustained at her residence more than 20 days ago. She was taken to Medanta in Gurugram for some days but later shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. BJP MLA breathed her last on Tuesday night as she kept on ventilator for nearly three days.

Shaila Rani Rawat, a two time MLA was first elected to the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly in 2012. She however defected from the Congress and joined the BJP in 2016 when a section of party legislators rebelled against the then chief minister Harish Rawat in leadership of her predecessor Vijay Bahuguna bringing the Rawat government in minority.

Deceased BJP legislator contested the assembly election from Kedarnath for the second time in 2017 but was defeated by the first timer and former journalist Manoj Rawat. She however succeeded in her return, defeating Manoj Rawat in 2022 again.

Shaila Rani Rawat’s body was kept at the BJP state headquarter in Dehradun for her final views and paying tributes to the deceased legislator on Wednesday. Several BJP leaders paid tributes to Rawat before her body was taken to her home town Guptkashi in Kedarnath region.

Expressing his condolences, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said “demise of a popular MLA Shaila Rani Raeat representing Kedarnath assembly constituency, Shaila Rani Rawat was sad news for the state. Her dedication towards duty and public service will always be remembered. I pray God to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and strength to the bereaved family and supporters.”

“She was a good legislator and always stood up for the people and issues in the Kedarnath region. Her passing away was an irreparable loss to the party” added senior cabinet minister in Dhami government Satpal Maharaj.