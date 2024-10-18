BJP MLAs in Manipur demand Chief Minister’s removal to resolve state crisis

In a significant political development, at least 19 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Manipur, including Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyavrat Singh, Minister Thongam Vishwajit Singh, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh, have reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The appeal follows a recent meeting in Delhi that brought together Meitei, Kuki, and Naga legislators, highlighting growing internal divisions within the state’s ruling party.

The letter, which expresses deep concerns over the government’s inability to restore peace and normalcy, underscores the mounting pressure from constituents demanding solutions to the ongoing conflict between communities.

The MLAs emphasised their responsibility to protect both the state and the BJP’s future, stating that removing the Chief Minister is the only way forward to address the deteriorating situation.

Warning that reliance on security forces alone will not resolve the crisis, the letter also calls for immediate action to address underlying issues and foster an atmosphere conducive to dialogue. The MLAs cautioned that failure to act could result in irreparable damage to Manipur and tarnish India’s reputation on the global stage.