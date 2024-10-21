Logo

# India

Veteran BJP leader Mohan Meghwal passes away at 86

Veteran BJP leader and former Rajasthan Minister Mohan Meghwal passed away here on Monday.

Statesman News Service | Jodhpur | October 21, 2024 9:45 pm

X/@BhajanlalBjp

Meghwal, 86, a former legislator from Sursagar Assembly segment of the city, had been unwell for some time.

He had been active in public life since the Jan Sangh era.

Rajasthan Governor Hari Bhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed their condolences on the passing of Meghwal.

