BJP may opt for OBC or tribal CM in Chhattisgarh in the wake of upcoming LS polls: Experts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, paving the way for the party to form a government in the state. As discussions intensify about the potential candidate for the post of chief minister, various prominent figures emerge as contenders.

1. Dr. Raman Singh: A seasoned politician, has served as the chief minister of of the state on three occasions, showcasing his leadership acumen. With the looming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP may consider him for another term, aiming for substantial success in Chhattisgarh.

2. OP Choudhary: Transitioning from a distinguished career as an IAS officer to an influential political leader, OP Chaudhary presents a unique profile. Known for his proximity to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his dynamic leadership is evident from his victory as an MLA from Raigarh with significant voter support.

3. Arun Sao- Arun Sao: The BJP state president and Member of Parliament, brings a fresh perspective to the chief ministerial race. With an OBC background, Sao’s leadership was recognised when he assumed the role of party president in August 2022. With an eye on OBC politics and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP might consider him for the chief minister’s position.

4. Vishnudev Sai: A prominent tribal leader in Chhattisgarh, Vishnudev Sai adds diversity to the contenders. Winning from the Kunkuri assembly constituency, Sai has a significant political history, having served as the president of the state BJP and as a Union minister in Modi Government-1. His tribal background makes him a potential choice if prioritising a tribal face for the chief minister’s role.

Despite contenders’ willingness to comply with party decisions, BJP’s penchant for unexpected choices injects a sense of unpredictability. The selection of Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister is highly awaited, prompting speculation about whether the party will opt for a known figure or introduce a new face affiliated with RSS. The impending decision adds a layer of intrigue to the political landscape. As the speculation intensifies, the BJP’s decision will not only impact the political landscape in Chhattisgarh but also influence the party’s strategy leading up to the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.