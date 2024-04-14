BJP manifesto yet another poll gimmick: Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh has termed BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto yet another poll ‘gimmick’.

She said the BJP should first give an account of its previous announcements and tell the country how many of its promises it has fulfilled.

“The Congress will continue the fight for justice against the injustice happening in the country,” she said, adding that BJP’s rhetoric will no longer work and the country has started on the path of freedom from BJP.

Advertisement

The BJP will have to face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, she asserted. She has said that Congress will strongly contest all four Lok Sabha and six assembly by-elections of the state.

“Vikramaditya Singh and Vinod Sultanpuri are strong candidates of the party for the Lok Sabha elections of Mandi and Shimla parliamentary constituency and both will win with huge votes,” she claimed.

She further said that soon strong candidates of the party will also be declared from Kangra and Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies. “The Congress has the manpower and on this basis the party will emerge victorious in the state,” she said.

“The Congress will go among the public on issues like anti-people policies and decisions of the BJP government at the Centre, rising inflation and unemployment,” she said.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has created a history by completing the achievements of the last 15 months in which the guarantee of giving old pension to employees and Rs 1500 to women are the main ones, she added.

The BJP has no issue against the state government and hence it is indulging in issuing meaningless statements, for which it will get no benefit in these elections, said Pratibha Singh.