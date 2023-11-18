BJP manifesto promises UCC and Hyd Liberation Day celebrations

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and celebration of 17 September as the Hyderabad Liberation Day while marking 27 August as Remembrance Day for Razakar Horrors are some of the key promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto for Telangana in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Releasing the BJP manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said if voted to power, the BJP government will form a judicial commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the scams of the previous government. Shah also said prior to elections it was not BJP’s policy to arrest anyone even before investigations were over and probe agencies reached a conclusion. BJP’s central leadership has been under fire for failing to take action against the BRS leaders, particularly Kalvakuntla Kavitha whose name surfaced in the Delhi Liquor Scam.

The BJP also promised Rs 2 lakh for girl child while Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh along with 10 grams of gold for girls about to get married. BJP also promised laptops to girls going for higher education. The party has also promised to reduce prices of fuel by decreasing VAT as well as four free gas cylinders under Ujjwala scheme.

Blaming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to buy parboiled paddy, Shah promised to buy the entire produce of farmers in Telangana at Rs 3,100 as MSP. For senior citizens, the party promised tours to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Kasi free of cost.

“The manifesto of Telangana is actually a guarantee by Prime Minister Modiji. Our track record since the formation of the party shows we implement what we promise even if it takes five decades as we have shown in case of abolition of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir or the abolition of Triple Talaq,” Shah said.