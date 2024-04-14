BJP manifesto for LS polls focuses on welfare of poor, Sr citizens, middle-class

The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections with a special focus on the welfare of senior citizens, the poor, and the middle class.

The BJP manifesto promises to bring senior citizens above 70 years of age whether poor, middle-class, or upper-middle-class, along with the transgender community, under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Among other key poll promises, the manifesto says the existing free-ration scheme would continue for the next five years.

“We are committed to supporting every gharib parivar (poor family) in coming out of poverty and leading a dignified life. We have undertaken various measures for Gharib Kalyan (welfare of the poor) in the last ten years with good results. We will continue to focus on empowering our gharib parivar jan (the poor) to improve their quality of life, increase income, and live with dignity,” the BJP said in the manifesto.

“We have provided free ration to 80+ crore citizens since 2020. We will continue to provide the free ration for the next five years under PM Gharib-Kalyan Anna Yojana,” it said.

For the middle class, the manifesto says, “Our middle-class parivar jan are the backbone of our economy. Through their hard work, they are contributing a lot to Bharat’s economic growth. We are committed to supporting the aspirations of middle-class parivar jan, providing them opportunities to fulfil their dreams and creating conditions for a better quality of life.”

The BJP said the last 10 years have seen a large number of families join the ranks of the neo-middle class with a steady increase in the incomes of all citizens. “It is our responsibility to help them grow further while giving them enough support to stabilise their standard of living. This includes support for affordable quality housing and healthcare, access to quality education, and ample employment opportunities,” the party said.

“We will strengthen the RERA which has helped make the real estate sector in Bharat more transparent and citizen-friendly than ever before. We will work with the state governments to facilitate homeownership for middle-class parivar jan through comprehensive measures including cost reduction in construction and registration, regulatory reforms like enabling automatic approvals for standard housing designs, among others,” it said.

The BJP’s election manifesto also promises ‘One Nation One Election’ and a “single electoral roll”. “We have set up a high-powered committee to examine the issues of conducting simultaneous elections and will work towards the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee,” the party added in its manifesto.

“We will make provisions for a common electoral roll for all levels of elections,” it said.

The manifesto also promises Institutional Reforms which include Combating Corruption and Bringing Uniform Civil Code.”In contrast to the previous government, we have given transparent and accountable governance to our citizens. We will continue our fight against corruption through strict implementation of laws and use of technology,” the party said in its manifesto.

“Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times,” the party said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s Sankalp Patra “BJP’s Sankalp – Modi’s Guarantee 2024” for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the BJP Central Office Extension. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP president JP Nadda were present on the occasion.