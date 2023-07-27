“BJP making false allegations against Rajasthan government”: Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore

Congress leader and former state minister Dharmendra Rathore on Wednesday launched an attack on the BJP stating that the saffron party is conspiring to reduce the gravity of the Manipur issue by making false allegations against the Rajasthan government.

“The BJP is conspiring towards reducing the gravity of the Manipur issue by making false allegations on the Rajasthan government. Under the set conspiracy, the BJP has made Rajendra Gudha their pawn and created the high voltage drama”. Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister of state, hours after he criticised his own government over the crimes against women in the state.

Following the incident, Gudha on Monday carried a red diary to the assembly. He claimed that it contains details which can “expose” CM Ashok Gehlot.

Further, talking about the sacked minister, Rathore said, “I have had a long family relationship with Rajendra Gudha, the intensity of our relationship was such that about 10 years ago he lived in my house, at that time many people from his constituency used to come and tell me, he should not be kept in my house, because he is a very unreliable person. I did not pay attention to these things because of my personal relations with him. As a Congress worker, I helped him join the Congress in 2009 and 2019 along with other BSP MLAs, whenever he stayed in touch with me, despite knowing his background I supported him in the interest of the party. For a year, Gudha was making statements against Congress leaders moving away from the party line, I tried to convince them not to do this…”

“But then I could not understand what conspiracy is going on and which Congress and BJP leaders he is in contact with. When Gudha ji was called ‘Bin Pende Ka Lota’, even then I defended him”, Rathore, also the Chairman Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, said.

Further, hitting out at the BJP, he said, “It is well known that BIP tried to topple the government in Rajasthan on the lines of Madhya Pradesh, as a part of this conspiracy, central agencies raided Congress leaders,… and even the Chief Minister’s brother. I remember Rajendra Gudha came to my house during that incident, but from this incident, he never discussed any red diary with me.”

Notably, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Satish Poonia on Monday said that people in the state want to know the details contained in the red diary and asked why Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his advisors are worried about it.

While speaking to reporters, Satish Poonia said, “This government has told numerous lies. People of Rajasthan want to know what is this ‘Red Diary’ and which secrets does it contain and why has it got the CM and advisors worried?