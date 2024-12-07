BJP-led Centre failed to maintain Delhi’s law & order: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday said that the city has become a crime capital under BJP-led Centre which has the responsibility of maintaining the law and order here.

She slammed the Centre for failing to maintain the city’s law and order situation, claiming that there is a rise in crime and incidents such as extortion bids, murders and firing etc.

The CM went to the today AIIMS to meet the family of victims who suffered a stabbing incident in Govindpuri. One of the members of the family lost his life,while the other was seriously injured due to the alleged stabbing.

Lambasting the Centre, she asserted, “Criminals roam fearlessly, and if law and order is not restored, Delhiites will teach them a lesson.”

Speaking to the media, she said, “One person lost his life in a stabbing incident in Govindpuri this morning, while another is critically injured and has been undergoing surgery for several hours.” She further said that this incident took place in the same area where an on-duty beat constable was allegedly shot dead just two weeks ago.

Atishi also mentioned that on Saturday morning, a person who had gone for a morning walk in East Delhi’s Shahdara, was allegedly shot.

She raised questions as to what was the Central government doing, as the responsibility of maintaining law and order and protecting the people of the city is with the union government.

Expressing grave concern, she highlighted the growing fearlessness among criminals, and appealed to the Centre, stating that people are fed up with the current state of the law and order in the city.