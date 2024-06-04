BJP leading in Himachal Pradesh in all four seats

As counting of votes gets underway, the BJP in Himachal Pradesh is leading in all the four Lok Sabha constituencies.

The state consists of four Lok Sabha constituencies Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla and Mandi.

BJP candidate in Mandi parliamentary constituency (PC) Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut, pitted against Congress candidate Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, is leading by 25,064 votes.

Advertisement

Mandi seat witnessed highest 73 per cent polling percentage.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Hamirpur PC, is leading by 65,336 votes against Congress candidate Satpal Singh Raizada.

Thakur is seeking a fifth consecutive victory from this constituency, considered as the BJP bastion, with a polling percentage of 72 per cent.

BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap, contesting second time, is leading against Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri by a margin of 32,638 votes from Shimla PC, reserved for Scheduled Caste, that witnessed a polling percentage of 71 per cent.

Rajeev Bhardwaj, BJP candidate from Kangra PC is ahead of former Union Minister Anand Sharma Congress candidate by a margin of 1,00,844 votes. The polling percentage on the seat was at 68 per cent.

Himachal witnessed voter turnout of approximately 70 per cent in the single phase of elections on June 1.