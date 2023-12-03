BJP leading in early trends, likely to form government in Rajasthan

The BJP maintained an early trend of leading on 109 out of 199 seats while the ruling Congress is trailing behind on 72 seats in the first four hours of counting of votes in Rajasthan.

The leading trend indicates that the BJP will comfortably form government in the 16th legislative Assembly while the Congress appears to be heading towards the opposition benches, media analyst Om Sharma said.

All district BJP headquarters are celebrating the victory given the winning trend.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from his Sardarpura constituency by over 12,000 votes while BJP’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is also leading in the Jhalrapatan constituency by over 10,000 votes.

State president of Rajasthan Congress Govind Singh Dotasara is maintaining a lead in Laxmangarh whereas the Leader Of Opposition (BJP) Rajendra Singh Rathore is trailing behind the Congress candidate.

Among 17 others leading in the poll are 9 Independents while others are from BSP and RLTP. The BTP is maintaining the lead on two seats each.

Two prominent Congress ministers – Shanti Dhariwal from Civil Lines (Jaipur) and Shanti Dhariwal from Kota (North) seats – are trailing behind the BJP candidates.