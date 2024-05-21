BJP to hold fast and prayer meet ahead of counting day in Arunachal

Hoping for a favourable outcome in the assembly election in Arunachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a fasting and prayer meet on June 1, a day before the results are announced.

The Longding-Pumao constituency will host the fasting and prayer programme on June 1, party sources said.

A circular has been issued in this regard by the BJP office.

Advertisement

The fasting programme, set to take place from 6 am to 9 am, will involve a series of prayer activities at polling booths across the constituency.

These activities are aimed at seeking divine guidance and support as the election results approach. Key elements of the programme include confession prayers where participants will engage in prayers of confession, acknowledging any perceived wrongdoings or shortcomings during the 2024 election campaign.

This act of humility is intended to purify the hearts and minds of the participants as they await the election results, a party member said.

Prayers for a Favorable Outcome will include prayers specifically aimed at securing a favorable outcome in the election. Supporters will pray for success in the polls and for the well-being of the party and its candidates.

A special prayer will be offered for Shri Tanpho Wangnaw, the BJP candidate for the 59th Longding-Pumao Assembly Constituency, and his family. These prayers seek blessings for their health, safety, and continued dedication to public service.

The programme emphasizes prayers for all BJP voters, election agents, and party officials who have worked tirelessly throughout the campaign. Additionally, it calls for prayers for the smooth functioning of the electoral process, including the efforts of counting agents and officials involved in the declaration of results.

Participants will also pray for the formation of BJP governments at both the central and state levels. This includes specific prayers for the success of BJP candidates in three key Assembly Constituencies within the Longding District.

This initiative reflects the BJP’s commitment to a holistic approach that combines political strategy with spiritual reflection. By engaging in this fasting programme, the party aims to demonstrate its dedication to ethical conduct and community solidarity, while seeking divine favor in the electoral process.