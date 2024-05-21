Clashes between RJD, BJP workers in Bihar; one dead, 3 injured

A man died and three others were severely injured after clashes erupted between BJP and RJD workers in Bihar’s Saran district on Tuesday.

“The deceased has been identified as Chandan Yadav (25). The injured were admitted to the nearest hospital. Later, two of them were sent to Patna for better treatment,” Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla said.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Three persons have been arrested in connection with today’s incident,” the officer said, adding that internet has been suspended in the district to prevent any flare-up.

The clashes broke out after RJD’s Saran candidate and daughter of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya reached a booth in Chapra city on Monday evening before the polling ended.

The locals accused her of booth raiding. They also alleged that Acharya and her supporters misbehaved with some voters after reaching the booth. As the ruckus ensued, she hastily left the spot.

The dispute escalated on Tuesday as workers of both the parties opened fire on each other. While one person died of gunshot wounds, two others suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Saran was among the five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar that went to polls on Monday. A voter turnout of 52.35 per cent was recorded in the five seats. Saran saw a voter turnout of 50.46 per cent.

Acharya is facing two-term sitting BJP MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy from the constituency.

Responding to the development, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, “Two people have been arrested and the other two are absconding. I have been assured that they will be arrested soon. Some people end up doing such things because of the fear of losing. Such incidents should not take place during elections.”

“It is very unfortunate. This incident of violence after elections should be probed. Strict action should be taken against those who are responsible,” Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said.